Ohio Stave Company Donates to Share the Warmth

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The weather has gotten colder and as snow enters the forecast, area families in need have the opportunity to provide their children with warm clothing through a local program. Hope to the Rescue will begin hosting the annual Share the Warmth program this Friday at the Zanesville Masonic Temple.

Cheryl Coles, Director of Hope to the Rescue, says the program is made possible through local donations; such as the one made by Ohio Stave Company.

“This is our sixth annual Share the Warmth program; and these awesome people here collected up all items for us to distribute to people in the community. We will start the Share the Warmth program on Friday. We also have pumpkin rolls available for purchase that day; and they’re five dollars a pumpkin roll and all the proceeds go back to the Share the Warmth program.”

Kelly Price, Office Manager of Ohio Stave Company, says the company was able to donate nearly $2,000 worth of Winter clothing to the program this year.

“We made a donation last year to Hope to the Rescue; and then we saw they were having Share the Warmth. So, we went out and we purchased coats, hats, gloves, blankets; everything that they can contribute to the community.”

The annual Share the Warmth program will begin this Friday and will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Masonic Temple. Participants are advised to bring a form of identification.