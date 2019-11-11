Muskingum University Dam Classified “High Hazzard”

George Hiotis1

The Muskingum University Dam holds back what locals call “College Lake” on the campus of the private liberal arts college.  It’s among more than 100 dams in Ohio rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are classified as “high hazard” because lives could be lost if the dams fail.  A two year investigation  by the Associated Press found that Ohio has the fifth highest number of such dams among the 45 state and Puerto Rico that complied with the AP’s public records request.

George Hiotis
George Hiotis
George is the News Director of the WHIZ Media Group. He also co-anchors the 6:00PM news on WHIZ-TV and anchors daily news updates on AM1240 and Z92 radio stations. George has been working at the station since 1981 and started as a general assignment reporter. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s degree in communications. When not at work you can find George playing golf during the mornings on weekends and watching the Reds and Bengals win championships.

