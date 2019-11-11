Muskingum University Dam Classified “High Hazzard”

The Muskingum University Dam holds back what locals call “College Lake” on the campus of the private liberal arts college. It’s among more than 100 dams in Ohio rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are classified as “high hazard” because lives could be lost if the dams fail. A two year investigation by the Associated Press found that Ohio has the fifth highest number of such dams among the 45 state and Puerto Rico that complied with the AP’s public records request.

