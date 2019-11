A longtime well known Zanesville businessman has died. 84-year-old Cecil Harper passed away Friday at Genesis Hospital. He owned Harper’s Auto Body & Used Cars for over 60 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29, The Fraternal Order of Eagles 302 and the Amrou Grotto. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home on Blue Avenue. Harper will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.

