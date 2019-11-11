Library Reaches Readers with Outreach Services

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The library is more than just a building you can go to for books and other resources.

Outreach Service Manager for the Muskingum County Library System Beth Brown says the library can actually come to you.

“If someone is wanting literacy resources or any resources from the library and they are not able to come in to get it — we’ve gotta make sure as a public library we get these services out to our community. We can do this by going into nursing homes — we are going into 21 different daycares in our county. We are going individuals’ homes who may not have transportation. They may not have the resources to get into us. So we are going to make sure we get those resources out to them. “

The library offers plenty of resources to help inform, educate and entertain people in our community.