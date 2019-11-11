Greece coach Pitino makes plans without Giannis

Sports
Associated Press3

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece coach Rick Pitino says he is planning on trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics without Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pitino officially took over as coach of the Greek national basketball team on Monday. He said he would leave a roster place open for Antetokounmpo in qualifying games but is not sure if he will be able to rely on his best player.

Greece will try to reach the Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament. The dates could clash with the NBA schedule, possibly ruling out Antetokounmpo.

The 67-year-old Pitino has returned to Greece after coaching Athens club Panathinaikos last season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bosnian police arrest 12 in soccer match-fixing case

Associated Press

Track coach Alberto Salazar files doping case appeal at CAS

Associated Press

Havertz dropped from Germany squad because of injury

Associated Press