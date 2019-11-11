Greece coach Pitino makes plans without Giannis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece coach Rick Pitino says he is planning on trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics without Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pitino officially took over as coach of the Greek national basketball team on Monday. He said he would leave a roster place open for Antetokounmpo in qualifying games but is not sure if he will be able to rely on his best player.

Greece will try to reach the Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament. The dates could clash with the NBA schedule, possibly ruling out Antetokounmpo.

The 67-year-old Pitino has returned to Greece after coaching Athens club Panathinaikos last season.

