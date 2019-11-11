Georgia squares off against The Citadel

The Citadel (0-1) vs. Georgia (1-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel faces Georgia in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. The Citadel went 5-3 against programs outside its conference, while Georgia went 9-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com