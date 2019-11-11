Georgia squares off against The Citadel

Sports
Associated Press0

The Citadel (0-1) vs. Georgia (1-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel faces Georgia in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. The Citadel went 5-3 against programs outside its conference, while Georgia went 9-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hockey commentator Don Cherry fired for rant over immigrants

Associated Press

Seattle takes on Pacific (OR)

Associated Press

Broncos rookie Drew Lock returning to practice this week

Associated Press