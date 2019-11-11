Caldwell leads SE Louisiana past feisty Xavier (LA) 77-70

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 15 points and Ty Brewer scored 12 and Southeastern Louisiana beat scrappy NAIA-member Xavier (LA) 77-70 on Monday night.

William Lloyd’s layup for the Gold Rush tied the score at 11-all with 10½ minutes to play before halftime. But the Lions (1-1) outscored Xavier 25-6 to end the half up 36-17.

Johnell Lane’s 3-pointer reduced Xavier’s deficit to 55-47 with 9½ minutes remaining, and a little more 60 seconds late, William Lloyd made a pair of free throws to make it a five-point game. But the Lions used a 17-6 run to make it 74-58 on LaQuan Butler’s jumper with 3½ minutes to go.

Lloyd finished with 20 points and the Gold Rush shot 27 of 51 (52.9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25