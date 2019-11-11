AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33
Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34
Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 46 40
Lehigh Valley 13 6 2 1 4 17 37 35
Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 43 44
WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46
Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40
Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 29 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37
Utica 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 33
Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38
Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34
Syracuse 13 7 4 2 0 16 42 43
Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 51
Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33
Milwaukee 14 8 3 1 2 19 42 34
San Antonio 13 6 3 2 2 16 43 38
Chicago 15 7 7 1 0 15 36 42
Rockford 13 7 6 0 0 14 35 40
Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50
Manitoba 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 43
Texas 13 3 8 0 2 8 31 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33
Stockton 13 8 2 1 2 19 53 42
Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38
San Jose 11 4 6 0 1 9 31 35
San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 0

Ontario 3, Iowa 2

Tucson 7, Stockton 6

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Iowa 3, Ontario 0

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, SO

Rockford 4, Chicago 1

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

San Diego 3, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Utica 1

Bridgeport 2, Providence 0

Stockton 6, San Diego 3

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

