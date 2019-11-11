VETERAN’S DAY 11/11:

VETERAN’S DAY: Cloudy. Rain to Snow. Falling Temperatures. High 50

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow Likely. Accumulation 1-2″. Much Colder. Low 23

TUESDAY: AM Few Snow Showers. Partly Cloudy Late. Breezy. Record Cold. High 29

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will begin to move past our area on Veteran’s Day. Rain will be likely in the afternoon hours with a changeover to snow after sunset. High temperatures will be right around 50 degrees and then fall by the afternoon hours. Snow will be likely for Monday night as very cold air moves into our area. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible Monday night with most accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads may be slushy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Record cold arrives for Tuesday as temperatures will only rise to the upper 20s! A few snow showers are possible in the morning with partly cloudy skies taking over by Tuesday afternoon. Breezy conditions will persist as wind chills will likely be in the teens all day Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall into the mid teens by Wednesday morning and rise to just above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies look to continue into Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually increase moving into the late week and next weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s for highs starting Thursday.

Have a great Veteran’s Day!

