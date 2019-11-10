Zanesville PetSmart Looks for Forever Families at Adoption Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several cats and kittens were able to meow “Hello,” to a new owner this weekend as Petsmart holds their adoption weekend at the Zanesville location.

Community Engagement Leader for the store Michelle Armstrong says it’s the first time for many feline friends to finally know the comfort of a home.

“Adoption is a great way — really — to save a life. A lot of these cats — you know — they haven’t known the comfort of a home and coming home to the same person. Being able to greet you when you come home from the day. So adoption is a great way to save their life and just give them a great new future.”

An adoption fee isn’t just an investment into your forever friend. It’s also toward the animal shelter they’re from.

“When you adopt a cat here — all of our adoption fees go straight back to the organization that the cat comes from. So, for example, Manahem is from Animal Shelter Society so that $40 adoption fee — that goes straight back to the Animal Shelter Society so they can turn around and help more cats just like him.”

Petsmart has kittens and cats all year round.