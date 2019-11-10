MLS Playoff Glance

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 2, New York City 1

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 3, Toronto 1