Duncan seals it at the line; Vermont downs Bucknell 66-63

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Everett Duncan made all four his free throw attempts in the last 17 seconds and Vermont held off Bucknell for a 66-63 win on Sunday.

Duncan made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to put the Catamounts (2-0) up 64-61. Jimmy Sotos narrowed the margin to a point with a layup. Walter Ellis intentionally fouled Duncan with 8 seconds left and he made both for a 66-63 lead. Sotos missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left to end the game.

Anthony Lamb led Vermont with 20 points and Ryan Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Shungu added 10 points and seven rebounds and Duncan chipped in 10.

John Meeks and Bruce Moore each scored 16 points for the Bison (1-1). Jimmy Sotos had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Vermont faces Boston University at home on Wednesday and Bucknell plays against Hofstra at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com