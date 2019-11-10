Boston plays Philadelphia, aims for 6th straight home win

Philadelphia Flyers (9-5-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-3-2, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Philadelphia trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 5-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has scored 58 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 15.

The Flyers are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 22.2% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 30 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists. Brad Marchand has collected 13 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with eight goals and has 13 points. Travis Konecny has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), David Backes: day to day (upper body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.