BCU pays visit to Nebraska Omaha

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) vs. Nebraska Omaha (1-1)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman squares up against Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Nebraska Omaha knocked off Midland Lutheran by 19 points at home on Thursday, while Bethune-Cookman fell 79-44 at Texas Tech on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats are led by Isaiah Bailey and Cletrell Pope. Bailey is averaging 17.5 points and four rebounds while Pope is putting up 13 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. The Mavericks have been anchored by sophomores Ayo Akinwole and Matt Pile, who are averaging 16.5 and 14 points, respectively.BRILLIANT BAILEY: Bailey has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first in Division I with an average of 84.3 possessions per game.

