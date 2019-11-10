Atlético ends winless run to stay near Barca, Madrid at top

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata scored a goal and set up another as Atlético Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and keep pace with Spanish league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Morata made the cross for Ángel Correa’s goal in first-half stoppage time and scored his own goal — the sixth in six matches — in the 58th minute to help Atlético end a three-match winless streak in all competitions. Jorge “Koke” Resurrección sealed the victory in injury time.

The home win moved Atlético to third place with 24 points, one point behind Barcelona and Madrid, which won their matches on Saturday. The Spanish powerhouses have a game in hand because their “clásico” match was postponed until December due to last month’s separatist rally in the Catalan capital.

Atlético was coming off a loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and two league draws at Sevilla and against Alavés. It had won only two of its last nine league matches entering the weekend.

Espanyol opened the scoring with a shot from outside the area by Sergi Darder in the 38th, but Correa equalized with a close-range header. The goal was initially disallowed for offside by Morata, but video review determined he was in a legal position.

Morata, who was recalled to Spain’s national team this week, put Atlético ahead with a shot into the top corner from inside the area. Koke netted his goal from near the penalty spot in the final minutes.

It was the third straight league loss for Espanyol, which stayed second-to-last in the 20-team standings with eight points. It has lost nine of its 13 matches, with two wins and two draws.

Atlético had lost three of its last four league matches against Espanyol, which is one of only two teams — Real Madrid is the other — to beat Atlético at its home in the league since the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was inaugurated in 2017.

