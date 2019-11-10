AHL At A Glance

Associated Press0
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 40 33
Providence 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 38
Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34
Lehigh Valley 12 6 2 1 3 16 35 32
WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 46
Hershey 14 6 5 2 1 15 40 42
Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 34 40
Bridgeport 15 3 9 2 1 9 27 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 13 8 2 2 1 19 47 37
Laval 15 9 5 1 0 19 42 37
Utica 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 30
Rochester 13 7 3 1 2 17 43 38
Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 45 34
Syracuse 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 42
Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 40 51
Binghamton 15 5 7 3 0 13 39 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 14 8 3 2 1 19 38 33
Milwaukee 13 7 3 1 2 17 38 31
San Antonio 12 6 3 2 1 15 40 34
Chicago 14 7 6 1 0 15 35 38
Grand Rapids 14 6 6 1 1 14 48 50
Rockford 12 6 6 0 0 12 31 39
Manitoba 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 43
Texas 13 3 8 0 2 8 31 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 33
Ontario 14 8 4 2 0 18 39 37
Stockton 12 7 2 1 2 17 47 39
Bakersfield 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 40
Colorado 12 6 6 0 0 12 33 38
San Jose 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 32
San Diego 9 3 6 0 0 6 25 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, Belleville 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Utica 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, SO

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba 4, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 3, Stockton 2, SO

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Laval 4, Cleveland 0

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Utica 3, Binghamton 2, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Hartford 3, SO

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 0

Ontario 3, Iowa 2

Tucson 7, Stockton 6

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Iowa 3, Ontario 0

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

