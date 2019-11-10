76ers take on the Hornets on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Philadelphia will try to end its three-game skid when the 76ers play Charlotte.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Ben Simmons: out (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (knee).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.