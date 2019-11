Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Maryland, Noon

No. 4 Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota, Noon

No. 6 Georgia vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Florida vs. Vanderbilt, Noon

No. 11 Baylor at TCU, Noon

No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. UConn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Kansas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Boise State vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.

No. 22 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 SMU vs. East Carolina, Noon

No. 24 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 7 Maryland vs. Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Stony Brook at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Boise State, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 3 Stanford at San Francisco, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon State vs. UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State at LSU, 2 p.m.

NBA

Boston at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Stockholm, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 qualifying, Avondale, Ariz., 12:35 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Bluegreen Vacations 500 qualifying, Avondale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz., 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan, Italy

ITF, Fed Cup finals, France at Australia

Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya

LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, Shiga

Sunday NFL

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Florida State, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 8 South Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. California, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Duke, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

No. 14 N.C. State vs. UNC Wilmington, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Miami vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Army, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Minnesota vs. Vermont, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Indiana vs. Nicholls, Noon

No. 25 Michigan vs. Bradley, 2 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

MLS CUP

Toronto at Seattle, 3 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, Bluegreen Vacations 500, Avondale, Ariz., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

ITF, Fed Cup finals, France at Australia

Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya

LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, Shiga