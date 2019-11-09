Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Pawnee 16

Polo 50, Lowpoint-Washburn 16

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Arcola 23, Greenfield-Northwestern 14

Athens 24, Camp Point Central 6

Carrollton 48, Argenta-Oreana 35

Freeport (Aquin) 27, Stockton 18

Lena-Winslow 52, Orangeville 8

Morrison 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 12

Moweaqua Central A&M 69, Fisher 34

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Auburn 16, Maroa-Forsyth 14

Clifton Central 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 28

Decatur St. Teresa 63, Tuscola 20

Fieldcrest 35, St. Edward 14

Knoxville 20, Watseka (coop) 14

Nashville 28, Bismarck-Henning 14

Pana 47, Fithian Oakwood 20

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Byron 42, Durand/Pecatonica 14

Princeton 16, Hall 0

Quincy Notre Dame 21, Beardstown 7

Vandalia 23, Mt. Carmel 20

Williamsville 48, DuQuoin 14

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Coal City 25, Kewanee 0

Effingham 42, Benton 7

Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Columbia 22

IC Catholic 35, Stillman Valley 14

Kankakee (McNamara) 31, Tolono Unity 6

Murphysboro/Elverado 28, Illinois Valley Central 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Marengo 7

St. Francis 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Hillcrest 28, Fenwick 7

Joliet Catholic 27, Mt. Zion 14

Rochester 42, Highland 7

Rockford Boylan 38, Marmion 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27, Triad 13

St. Rita 32, Sterling 0

Sycamore 16, Montini 13, OT

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Cary-Grove 14, Antioch 7

Chatham Glenwood 38, Lemont 28

Deerfield 28, Kenwood 13

East St. Louis 70, Rock Island 28

Prairie Ridge 49, Simeon 0

Providence 61, Crete-Monee 37

Class 7A=

Second Round=

Batavia 48, Hononegah 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 34, Glenbard North 14

Lake Zurich 14, Hersey 7

Nazareth 49, Harvey Thornton 21

Phillips 20, Normal Community 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 28, Downers North 7

Willowbrook 33, Yorkville 24

Class 8A=

Second Round=

Lincoln-Way East 23, Niles Notre Dame 13

Loyola 28, Glenbard West 27

Marist 14, Huntley 7

Minooka 34, Edwardsville 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/