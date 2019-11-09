Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Pawnee 16
Polo 50, Lowpoint-Washburn 16
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Arcola 23, Greenfield-Northwestern 14
Athens 24, Camp Point Central 6
Carrollton 48, Argenta-Oreana 35
Freeport (Aquin) 27, Stockton 18
Lena-Winslow 52, Orangeville 8
Morrison 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 12
Moweaqua Central A&M 69, Fisher 34
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Auburn 16, Maroa-Forsyth 14
Clifton Central 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 28
Decatur St. Teresa 63, Tuscola 20
Fieldcrest 35, St. Edward 14
Knoxville 20, Watseka (coop) 14
Nashville 28, Bismarck-Henning 14
Pana 47, Fithian Oakwood 20
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Byron 42, Durand/Pecatonica 14
Princeton 16, Hall 0
Quincy Notre Dame 21, Beardstown 7
Vandalia 23, Mt. Carmel 20
Williamsville 48, DuQuoin 14
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Coal City 25, Kewanee 0
Effingham 42, Benton 7
Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Columbia 22
IC Catholic 35, Stillman Valley 14
Kankakee (McNamara) 31, Tolono Unity 6
Murphysboro/Elverado 28, Illinois Valley Central 14
Richmond-Burton 49, Marengo 7
St. Francis 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Hillcrest 28, Fenwick 7
Joliet Catholic 27, Mt. Zion 14
Rochester 42, Highland 7
Rockford Boylan 38, Marmion 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27, Triad 13
St. Rita 32, Sterling 0
Sycamore 16, Montini 13, OT
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Cary-Grove 14, Antioch 7
Chatham Glenwood 38, Lemont 28
Deerfield 28, Kenwood 13
East St. Louis 70, Rock Island 28
Prairie Ridge 49, Simeon 0
Providence 61, Crete-Monee 37
Class 7A=
Second Round=
Batavia 48, Hononegah 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 34, Glenbard North 14
Lake Zurich 14, Hersey 7
Nazareth 49, Harvey Thornton 21
Phillips 20, Normal Community 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 28, Downers North 7
Willowbrook 33, Yorkville 24
Class 8A=
Second Round=
Lincoln-Way East 23, Niles Notre Dame 13
Loyola 28, Glenbard West 27
Marist 14, Huntley 7
Minooka 34, Edwardsville 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/