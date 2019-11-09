QB Hoyer to make 1st start with Colts; Brissett ruled out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against Miami.

It gives backup Brian Hoyer a chance to make his first start with the Colts.

Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh. He did limited work in practice this week.

On Friday, coach Frank Reich said he expected Brissett to be a game-time decision.

But Saturday, the Colts announced Brissett wouldn’t play and promoted third-string quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Indy also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster.

Indy (5-3) released receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

