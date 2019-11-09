Oakland plays UTSA

UTSA (0-2) vs. Oakland (1-1)

Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA and Oakland look to bounce back from losses. UTSA fell 72-60 to Southern Illinois in its last outing. Oakland lost 56-53 to Delaware in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Oakland’s Daniel Oladapo has averaged 13.5 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Hill-Mais has put up 13.5 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 28 points and nine rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UTSA’s Wallace has attempted 15 3-pointers and has connected on 26.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland gets to the line more often than any other Horizon team. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 27 foul shots per game this season.

___

___

