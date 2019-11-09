Nze scores 18 to carry Butler over New Orleans 79-53

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Butler rolled past New Orleans 79-53 on Saturday night.

Jordan Tucker added 16 points and Sean McDermott chipped in 13 for Butler (2-0). Aaron Thompson had 12 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Butler had an 18-3 run to take a 23-5 lead midway of the first half. The Bulldogs were up 45-29 at the break and coasted to the win. All nine players put points on the board.

Damion Rosser had 13 points for the Privateers (1-1). Troy Green added 12 points. Bryson Robinson had 10 points.

Butler takes on Minnesota at home on Tuesday. New Orleans faces SMU on the road on Tuesday.

