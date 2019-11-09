PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

District 1=

Regional Championship=

Lackawanna Trail 54, Morrisville 20

District 4=

Championship=

Muncy 23, Canton 19

District 5=

Championship=

Tussey Mountain 28, Northern Bedford 23

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 14, Bishop McCort 7

Purchase Line 25, Portage Area 6

District 9=

Semifinal=

Coudersport 35, Smethport 6

Redbank Valley 32, Union/AC Valley(FB) 6

District 10=

Championship=

Farrell 35, Maplewood 20

District 11=

Championship=

Williams Valley 36, Tri-Valley 7

WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Clairton 39, Cornell 0

Sto-Rox 24, West Greene 7

Class 2A=

District 2=

Championship=

Dunmore 42, Mid Valley 6

District 3=

Championship=

Upper Dauphin 36, Delone 28

District 5=

Championship=

Chestnut Ridge 41, Berlin-Brothersvalley 20

District 6=

Semifinal=

Richland 49, Penns Valley 21

District 10=

Championship=

Wilmington 45, Greenville 7

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Avonworth 38, New Brighton 13

Brentwood 20, Neshannock 0

Elwood City Riverside 41, McGuffey 27

Washington 28, Freedom Area 0

Class 3A=

District 1/12=

Sub-regional Championship=

Pope John Paul II 29, Neumann-Goretti 28

District 2=

Semifinal=

Scranton Prep 30, Western Wayne 14

Wyoming Area 48, Lake-Lehman 12

District 3=

Semifinal=

Middletown 33, Lancaster Catholic 15

District 4=

Semifinal=

Loyalsock 21, Central Columbia 13

Montoursville 54, Warrior Run 12

District 5/8/9=

Sub-regional Championship=

Bedford 26, Westinghouse 0

District 11=

Championship=

Tamaqua 20, North Schuylkill 0

WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Aliquippa 21, South Park 7

Central Valley 42, Derry 7

Class 4A=

District 1=

Championship=

Bishop Shanahan 35, Upper Moreland 0

District 2=

Semifinal=

Dallas 37, Crestwood 16

Valley View 14, Berwick 13

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Berks Catholic 14, Gettysburg 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 21, Susquehanna Township 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 27, York Suburban 18

Milton Hershey 22, Conrad Weiser 10

District 4=

Championship=

Jersey Shore 33, Selinsgrove 14

District 6/9=

Sub-regional Championship=

Bellefonte 35, Clearfield 21

District 8/10=

Championship=

Erie Cathedral Prep 42, USO 6

Philadelphia Public League=

Championship=

Imhotep Charter 40, Bartram 6

WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Belle Vernon 41, South Fayette 30

Thomas Jefferson 49, Blackhawk 0

Class 5A=

District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Academy Park 8, Penn Wood 6

Cheltenham 35, Unionville 21

Kennett 20, Strath Haven 14, OT

West Chester Rustin 14, West Chester East 7

District 2/11=

Sub-regional Championship=

Southern Lehigh 52, East Stroudsburg South 35

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Cliff 41, New Oxford 13

Cocalico 42, Governor Mifflin 14

Exeter 16, Shippensburg 14

Warwick 31, Manheim Central 28

District 6/8/10=

Sub-Regional=

Oil City 9, Hollidaysburg 7

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Gateway 17, Bethel Park 13

McKeesport 35, Penn Hills 20

Penn-Trafford 31, Upper St. Clair 7

Peters Township 33, Moon 7

Class 6A=

District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Coatesville 41, Central Bucks West 24

Downingtown West 40, North Penn 31

Garnet Valley 56, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21

District 2/4=

Championship=

Delaware Valley 32, Wilkes-Barre Area 21

District 3=

Semifinal=

Central Dauphin 35, Manheim Township 34, 2OT

Harrisburg 33, West Lawn Wilson 29

District 6/8/10=

Championship=

State College 42, Erie McDowell 21

District 11=

Semifinal=

Nazareth Area 20, Easton 12

Parkland 40, Bethlehem Freedom 32

WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 14

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Mount Lebanon 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/