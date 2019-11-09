Australia-Chile women’s friendly attracts record 20,029 fans

Sports
Associated Press0

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr scored both Australian goals in a 2-1 friendly win Saturday over Chile which Football Federation Australia said attracted a record crowd of 20,029 for a women’s soccer match in Australia.

FFA did not say what the previous record crowd attendance was. The match was played at a new stadium in western Sydney.

Kerr scored in each half and has 40 goals in her past 40 games for Perth in the W-League, Chicago in the NWSL, and Australia.

She has scored 38 goals for Australia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Avea scores 15 to carry Hawaii over Florida A&M 65-52

Associated Press

Ahmed has 2 TDs and Washington downs Oregon State 19-7

Associated Press

Chicago and Houston meet for cross-conference contest

Associated Press