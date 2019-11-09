Australia-Chile women’s friendly attracts record 20,029 fans

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr scored both Australian goals in a 2-1 friendly win Saturday over Chile which Football Federation Australia said attracted a record crowd of 20,029 for a women’s soccer match in Australia.

The match, played at a new stadium in western Sydney, broke the previous mark of 16,829 for an Australia-Brazil game at Newcastle, north of Sydney, on Nov. 19, 2017.

Kerr scored in each half and has 40 goals in her past 40 games for Perth in the W-League, Chicago in the NWSL, and Australia.

She has scored 38 goals for Australia.

