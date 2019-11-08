Suspect Wanted in Robbery Investigation

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place in western Licking County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male driving a gold Honda that is missing a driver’s side mirror and has numerous scratches on the side.

The license plate was homemade and stated, “lost tag.” Authorities said the suspect was last seen in the area of State Route 158 and Loop Road in Kikersville.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Nicole Wallace at (740) 670-5553.