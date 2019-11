ZANESVILLE,Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transporation is alerting motorists of a road closure next week.

Beginning Tuesday, November 12, SR 666 will be closed to traffic between Old Ferry Road and Painters Hollow Road for a slide repair.

Crews are expected to complete repairs by Tuesday, November 19, weather permitting.

The detour set up is SR 666 to SR 60 to SR 208 to SR 666 and reverse