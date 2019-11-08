Principal Pleads not Guilty to Charges of Having Sex with Children

A former Muskingum County elementary school principal has pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual conduct with six young children. The Muskingum County Prosecutors Office says 32-year-old Cory Marling pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. The indictment says the children were between 5 and 10 years old and the allegations of inappropriate touching happened between May of 2017 and December of 2018. Marling was removed as principal of Frazeysburg elementary school in February and suspended by the Tri-Valley Local District School Board Tuesday. The indictment does not say whether the children were students at Frazeysburg elementary. His defense attorney says Marling “vehemently denies the allegations” and look forward to clearing his name in court.

