Pennsylvania college cancels men’s basketball season

Sports
Associated Press

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college is canceling its men’s basketball season but won’t say why.

Lackawanna College in Scranton says it holds student-athletes to “high standards both inside and outside the classroom.” Lackawanna spokeswoman Sharon Lynett says school officials had “no choice but to cancel the season.” The school says it will focus on rebuilding the basketball program for next year.

Lackawanna says it won’t reveal more about the cancellation.

Lackawanna College is a private school with about 1,900 students. It primarily awards two-year degrees but added bachelor’s programs two years ago.

