Mooney lifts UC Davis past William Jessup 109-63

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joe Mooney had 24 points as UC Davis easily beat William Jessup 109-63 on Thursday night.

Ezra Manjon and Stefan Gonzalez added 16 points each for UC Davis (1-1). Matt Neufeld chipped in 15 points for the home team. Manjon also dished out seven assists.

Isaiah Milan had 18 points for the Warriors, an NAIA team. Jaylen Johnson added 10 points. Sam Howlin had three assists.

UC Davis faces Idaho next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com