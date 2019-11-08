Mercer defeats NAIA member Columbia International 84-76

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Djordje Dimitrijevic had 24 points as Mercer topped NAIA member Columbia International 84-76 on Friday.

Dimitrijevic hit 9 of 12 shots.

Ethan Stair had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double for Mercer (1-1). He scored a career-high 23 points on Wednesday at St. John’s. Kamar Robertson added 10 points. James Glisson III had nine rebounds.

John Johnson had 12 points for the Rams. Cole Piatko added 10 points.

Mercer takes on Kennesaw State at home on Monday.

