Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland heads into the matchup against Washington as losers of three games in a row.

Washington finished 32-50 overall and 19-33 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 8.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland went 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 49.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles).

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.