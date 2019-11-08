Ankle injury sidelines Montgomery for No. 2 Kentucky vs. EKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward EJ Montgomery will miss the No. 2 Wildcats’ game Friday night against Eastern Kentucky with a right ankle injury.

The school announced Montgomery’s injury before the non-conference contest and said the 6-foot-10 sophomore was hurt in Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over top-ranked Michigan State in New York. Montgomery is being evaluated daily for the injury. He had four points, two blocks and two rebounds while playing 14 minutes in the win.

Montgomery averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 points per game as a freshman. He started Kentucky’s final 11 contests and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament-opening win over Abilene Christian.

