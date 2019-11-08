AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 13 9 1 0 3 21 35 28
Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35
Springfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 45 31
Lehigh Valley 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 30
Hershey 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 39
WB/Scranton 12 5 5 1 1 12 35 45
Charlotte 11 5 5 1 0 11 31 36
Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 7 2 2 1 17 42 35
Cleveland 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 30
Laval 14 8 5 1 0 17 38 37
Utica 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 26
Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34
Syracuse 10 5 3 2 0 12 35 37
Binghamton 13 4 7 2 0 10 33 43
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 12 7 2 2 1 17 33 30
San Antonio 11 6 2 2 1 15 39 31
Milwaukee 12 6 3 1 2 15 35 30
Chicago 13 7 5 1 0 15 35 35
Grand Rapids 13 6 5 1 1 14 46 45
Rockford 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 35
Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45
Manitoba 11 3 8 0 0 6 31 43
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29
Tucson 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 25
Ontario 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 32
Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32
Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 36
San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26
San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, Colorado 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 2, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 4, Toronto 1

Laval 2, Cleveland 1

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

