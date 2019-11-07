UNC goes up against UNCW

North Carolina (1-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (1-0)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina and UNC Wilmington both look to put winning streaks together . North Carolina beat Notre Dame by 11 on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington is coming off a 103-83 win over Johnson & Wales (NC) on Tuesday.

LAST TIME: The North Carolina offense exploded for 97 and the Tar Heels came away with a 28-point win over UNC Wilmington when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina went 12-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 16 games, the Tar Heels gave up just 73.7 points per game while scoring 88.9 per matchup. UNC Wilmington went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 74 points and allowing 82.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com