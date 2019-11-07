Police ID suspect in UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Alabama man who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’s stepdaughter.

News outlets report a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued Thursday for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Auburn police released images of Yazeed inside a convenience store where Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

A reward of about $105,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captain Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in February, but is out on bond. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.

