THURSDAY 11/7:

THURSDAY: Rain to Snow. Colder. Accumulations 0″-Dusting. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow Showers Early. Very Cold. Low 22

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 39

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will pass through our area Thursday. We will start out with rain likely and temperatures in the low 40s. By the time we reach the afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop and a changeover from rain to snow is expected. Up to a dusting of snow is expected for SE Ohio with most of that accumulation on grassy and elevated surface. Roadways will likely stay wet. Snow showers will hang around into the early evening hours before very cold conditions arrive Thursday night. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s by Friday morning. Black ice will be possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will take over for Friday, but temperatures will continue to be cold. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 30s. Slightly warmer weather arrives for Saturday as highs will be in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The warmest day over the next seven days will look to be Sunday. Highs on Sunday will look to be in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible.

Another cold blast arrives to start the work week. High temperatures to start the next work week will look to only be in the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

