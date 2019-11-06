Bulls race to big lead in opening minutes, rout Hawks 113-93

ATLANTA (AP) — Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points and the Chicago Bulls raced to a big lead in the opening minutes on the way to a 113-93 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Bulls won for just the third time in nine games with easily their most impressive performance of the young season.

One night after squandering a big lead in the fourth quarter of a loss to LeBron James and the Lakers, Chicago didn’t have to worry about wilting against the Hawks.

This was total domination. Zach LaVine even got a chance to put on his version of Showtime, blocking De’Andre Hunter’s 3-pointer to set up a 360-degree dunk at the other end.

Atlanta made a season-low six of 30 attempts from 3-point range, turned it over 24 times and trailed by double digits over the final 41:29.

The Bulls took control with a 28-6 run in the first quarter. Otto Porter Jr. led with way with 10 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Satoransky chipped in with seven points, Kris Dunn added five and Lauri Markkanen knocked down a 3 to push Chicago to a 30-12 lead.

Porter went down before halftime with a bruised left foot and did not return.

He wasn’t needed.

The Bulls were up 56-41 at the break, closing the half with a couple of quick passes around the perimeter to set up Satoransky’s 3 from the corner as the buzzer sounded. It was the lowest-scoring first half of the season for the Hawks.

Chicago stretched the margin as high as 28 points.

Starting his second straight game in place of John Collins, Jabari Parker led the Hawks with 18 points. Collins is serving a 25-game suspension after violating the NBA’s doping policy.

It was a miserable night for Atlanta’s Trae Young, on the heels of a dazzling 29-point, 13-assist performance in a victory over San Antonio the previous night. The point guard managed just nine points and three assists, missing all eight attempts beyond the arc.

Bulls: Connected on 13 of 33 from 3-point range. … Markkanen added 17 points, Porter finished with 13 in just 11 minutes, and three other players reached double figures.

Hawks: Vince Carter, 42, had a season-high 14 points. … Kevin Huerter, with 12, was the only other Atlanta player in double figures. … Young wasn’t the only player who struggled. Hunter and fellow rookie Cam Reddish combined to go 2 of 15 from the field.

Bulls: Return home to face the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Hawks: Host the Sacramento Kings in the last of three home games in four days before beginning a West Coast trip.

