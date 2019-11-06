AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press0
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 12 8 1 0 3 19 33 27
Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 41 35
Springfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 29
Lehigh Valley 11 5 2 1 3 14 32 30
Hershey 12 6 4 1 1 14 37 37
WB/Scranton 12 5 5 1 1 12 35 45
Charlotte 10 4 5 1 0 9 29 35
Bridgeport 13 3 7 2 1 9 25 46
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 11 7 1 2 1 17 41 31
Cleveland 12 8 3 0 1 17 44 28
Utica 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 26
Rochester 12 7 3 1 1 16 40 34
Laval 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36
Syracuse 10 5 3 2 0 12 35 37
Binghamton 13 4 7 2 0 10 33 43
Belleville 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 11 7 1 2 1 17 33 27
San Antonio 11 6 2 2 1 15 39 31
Milwaukee 12 6 3 1 2 15 35 30
Chicago 12 6 5 1 0 13 32 35
Rockford 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 35
Grand Rapids 12 5 5 1 1 12 42 44
Texas 12 3 7 0 2 8 29 45
Manitoba 11 3 8 0 0 6 31 43
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 10 7 1 1 1 16 39 29
Tucson 11 8 3 0 0 16 35 25
Ontario 11 6 3 2 0 14 32 32
Bakersfield 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 32
Colorado 10 5 5 0 0 10 28 32
San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 26
San Diego 8 2 6 0 0 4 20 32

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 8, Texas 2

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 1

Tucson 4, Stockton 3, OT

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Manitoba 7, Grand Rapids 4

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Hershey 4, Syracuse 2

Rockford 7, Chicago 4

Tucson 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 1, Springfield 0

Cleveland 5, Grand Rapids 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 4

Rockford 3, Toronto 1

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Lewis scores 22 to carry James Madison past Charlotte 79-74

Associated Press

BC-HKO–AHL Glance

Associated Press

Fleming scores 37 to lift Maine over Merrimack 84-64

Associated Press