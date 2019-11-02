Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hall 20, Peotone 0

Class 1A=

First Round=

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Lewistown 0

Arcola 42, Oakland 19

Greenfield-Northwestern 22, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21

Orangeville 32, Hope Academy 0

Class 2A=

First Round=

Knoxville 66, Rockford Christian 13

Maroa-Forsyth 41, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 0

Sterling Newman 28, Orion 13

Class 4A=

First Round=

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, North Chicago 0

St. Francis 45, Chicago (Clark) 0

Class 5A=

First Round=

Marmion 41, Amundsen 12

Class 6A=

First Round=

Antioch 57, Mather 0

Cary-Grove 41, St. Ignatius 13

Prairie Ridge 51, Grayslake North 6

Simeon 34, Lakes Community 3

Class 7A=

First Round=

Batavia 49, Thornwood 8

Class 8A=

First Round=

Glenbard West 48, Downers South 2

Huntley 48, Taft 6

Naperville Neuqua Valley 44, Conant 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/