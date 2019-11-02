Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Hall 20, Peotone 0
Class 1A=
First Round=
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Lewistown 0
Arcola 42, Oakland 19
Greenfield-Northwestern 22, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21
Orangeville 32, Hope Academy 0
Class 2A=
First Round=
Knoxville 66, Rockford Christian 13
Maroa-Forsyth 41, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 0
Sterling Newman 28, Orion 13
Class 4A=
First Round=
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, North Chicago 0
St. Francis 45, Chicago (Clark) 0
Class 5A=
First Round=
Marmion 41, Amundsen 12
Class 6A=
First Round=
Antioch 57, Mather 0
Cary-Grove 41, St. Ignatius 13
Prairie Ridge 51, Grayslake North 6
Simeon 34, Lakes Community 3
Class 7A=
First Round=
Batavia 49, Thornwood 8
Class 8A=
First Round=
Glenbard West 48, Downers South 2
Huntley 48, Taft 6
Naperville Neuqua Valley 44, Conant 6
