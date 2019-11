COSHOCTON, Ohio- Rosecrans seniors are use to being in the regional finals. Its an achievement each senior has competed in all four years of high school career.

Rosecrans fell behind 2-0 in the first 30 minutes of the game and Columbus Academy grinded out the game the rest of the way. Seniors Maggie Hutcheson, Lily McLaughlin, Grace Wilson, and Kailey Zemba all embark on their next adventure as they can look back on a very successful high school career.