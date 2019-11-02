Motorcyclists, Santa Clause, the Grinch Drive to Salvation Army

Local News
Nicolette Pizzuto1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It may just be November – but Santa Clause is coming to town.

Over 150 bikers saddled up to help kids in the community.

“Absolutely amazing, we’ve had people coming by in their cars, they’ve been talking to Santa and it’s just an exciting time to be able to be a part of this community and part of the Salvation Army and bless the underprivileged children here, today.”

Each biker brought a gift or donation to help kids in the community.

“Here at the toy ride, we ask for a $10 donation or an unwrapped toy of equal value and the bikers have come through, the community has come through, our businesses have come through — donating. And it has been an absolutely great day. “

Special guests for the ride included the Grinch and old Saint Nick.

