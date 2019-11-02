PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 14, Akr. Buchtel 0

Akr. Ellet 27, Akr. Firestone 7

Akr. Hoban 38, Chardon NDCL 13

Akr. Manchester 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7

Alliance 48, Alliance Marlington 35

Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Circleville Logan Elm 6

Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Windham 0

Anna 56, Delphos St. John’s 7

Ansonia 31, New Madison Tri-Village 8

Archbold 38, Wauseon 0

Ashland Crestview 34, Plymouth 0

Ashtabula Edgewood 28, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Attica Seneca E. 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12

Aurora 42, Copley 0

Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Mooney 14

Avon 49, Amherst Steele 21

Avon Lake 31, Olmsted Falls 7

Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Williamsport Westfall 0

Barberton 26, Kent Roosevelt 0

Barnesville 31, Belmont Union Local 13

Batavia Clermont NE 34, Williamsburg 28

Beachwood 70, Gates Mills Hawken 26

Beallsville 43, Paden City, W.Va. 34

Beaver Eastern 26, Franklin Furnace Green 6

Bedford 53, Warrensville Hts. 6

Bellbrook 45, Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 13

Berea-Midpark 40, N. Olmsted 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Mineral Ridge 0

Bethel-Tate 34, Fayetteville-Perry 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 69, Magnolia, W.Va. 8

Bidwell River Valley 29, Crown City S. Gallia 12

Blanchester 38, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14

Bloom-Carroll 24, Ashville Teays Valley 9

Bloomdale Elmwood 30, Millbury Lake 27

Brookfield 33, Warren Champion 0

Bryan 52, Swanton 3

Bucyrus Wynford 40, Bucyrus 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Cambridge 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39, Rayland Buckeye 6

Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Day. Northridge 14

Campbell Memorial 48, Newton Falls 31

Can. Cent. Cath. 26, Louisville 22

Can. South 17, Louisville Aquinas 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Loudonville 21

Canal Winchester 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 13

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Canfield 30, Youngs. Boardman 14

Canfield S. Range 36, Hubbard 13

Carey 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20

Carrollton 28, Minerva 7

Casstown Miami E. 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Castalia Margaretta 44, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Centerburg 44, Fredericktown 6

Chardon 47, Eastlake N. 7

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Chillicothe Huntington 8

Cin. Anderson 63, Loveland 8

Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24

Cin. Colerain 16, Fairfield 10, OT

Cin. Deer Park 48, Reading 7

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 53, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cin. La Salle 27, Cin. Elder 25

Cin. Madeira 21, Cin. Mariemont 20

Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Trenton Edgewood 21

Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Norwood 13

Cin. St. Xavier 35, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 30

Cin. Sycamore 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. Taft 32, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. Turpin 42, Milford 13

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Cin. Withrow 14

Cin. West Clermont 35, Kings Mills Kings 19

Cin. Wyoming 21, Cin. Indian Hill 18

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Wilmington 24

Clayton Northmont 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Cle. Benedictine 62, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24

Cle. Collinwood def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Cle. Glenville 56, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hay 39, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. Hts. 21, Maple Hts. 12

Cle. John Adams 20, Cle. John Marshall 6

Clyde 28, Bellevue 20

Collins Western Reserve 42, Ashland Mapleton 21

Cols. Beechcroft 27, Cols. Northland 0

Cols. Briggs 38, Cols. West 30

Cols. Centennial 55, Cols. Whetstone 7

Cols. East 38, Cols. Linden McKinley 12

Cols. Eastmoor 33, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Logan 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 45, Cols. South 14

Cols. Ready 27, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14

Cols. Walnut Ridge 35, Cols. Independence 0

Cols. Watterson 17, Cols. St. Charles 3

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sullivan Black River 12

Columbiana 82, E. Palestine 0

Columbiana Crestview 16, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Columbus Grove 49, Bluffton 0

Convoy Crestview 41, Paulding 6

Corning Miller 42, Fairfield Christian 30

Corning Miller def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit

Cortland Lakeview 15, Jefferson Area 6

Cory-Rawson 12, Van Buren 7

Covington 47, Tipp City Bethel 6

Crestline 42, Vanlue 14

Creston Norwayne 46, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Independence 7

Dalton 41, Rittman 7

Day. Christian 44, Day. Jefferson 0

DeGraff Riverside 39, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12

Defiance Tinora 42, Antwerp 8

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36, Thomas Worthington 13

Dola Hardin Northern 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 14

Dover 34, New Philadelphia 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Zanesville Maysville 20

Dublin Coffman 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 14

Dublin Jerome 56, Worthington Kilbourne 0

E. Liverpool 48, Wellsville 15

Eaton 54, New Lebanon Dixie 6

Edgerton 44, Defiance Ayersville 8

Edon 62, Stryker 18

Elyria Cath. 35, Rocky River 7

Euclid 32, Shaker Hts. 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, McComb 35

Fostoria 48, Elmore Woodmore 13

Franklin 35, Day. Oakwood 0

Ft. Loramie 82, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8

Ft. Recovery 41, Versailles 22

Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Cols. Bexley 0

Galion Northmor 49, Sparta Highland 7

Gallipolis Gallia 57, S. Point 26

Garfield Hts. 37, Cols. Mifflin 0

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Geneva 42, Chagrin Falls 24

Germantown Valley View 35, Brookville 0

Gibsonburg 48, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26

Glouster Trimble 79, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Goshen 26, New Richmond 12

Grafton Midview 42, Westlake 0

Granville 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14

Greenville 19, Sidney 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 34, New London 27

Hamilton Badin 27, Cin. McNicholas 3

Hamilton New Miami 49, Lockland 14

Hamilton Ross 34, Oxford Talawanda 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Delta 14

Hannibal River 48, New Matamoras Frontier 12

Hanoverton United 40, Lisbon David Anderson 13

Harrison 49, Cin. NW 0

Harrod Allen E. 50, Ada 8

Heath 17, Johnstown-Monroe 13

Hebron Lakewood 41, Utica 14

Hicksville 41, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Hilliard Bradley 21, Delaware Hayes 17

Hilliard Darby 35, Dublin Scioto 14

Hilliard Davidson 31, Galloway Westland 13

Hillsboro 22, Greenfield McClain 12

Howard E. Knox 41, Danville 7

Hudson 56, Twinsburg 13

Ironton 48, Portsmouth 7

Ironton Rock Hill 33, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20

Jackson 49, Chillicothe 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 15, Apple Creek Waynedale 8

John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Vincent Warren 17

Kenton 35, Elida 15

Kettering Alter 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28

Kettering Fairmont 28, Lebanon 8

Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 13

LaGrange Keystone 54, Oberlin 30

Lakewood St. Edward 36, National Christian Academy, Md. 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Troy Christian 32

Leipsic 30, Arlington 7

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville S. 24

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Urbana 13

Lexington 28, Caledonia River Valley 0

Liberty Center 49, Metamora Evergreen 21

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Hamilton 14

Lima Bath 21, Lima Shawnee 20, OT

Lima Cent. Cath. 14, Lucas 7

Lima Perry 30, Sidney Lehman 24

Lisbon Beaver 44, Youngs. Liberty 22

Lodi Cloverleaf 40, Akr. Coventry 7

London Madison Plains 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Lorain 40, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Lorain Clearview 36, Sheffield Brookside 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 20, E. Can. 18, OT

Macedonia Nordonia 56, N. Royalton 26

Madison 50, Lyndhurst Brush 12, OT

Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Malvern 0

Mansfield Sr. 49, Mansfield Madison 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 0

Marion Pleasant 54, Galion 44

Marysville 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Mason 35, Cin. Princeton 19

Massillon Jackson 29, N. Can. Hoover 23

Massillon Perry 48, Can. Glenoak 14

Mayfield 24, Chagrin Falls Kenston 21

McArthur Vinton County 20, Wellston 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Marion Elgin 24

Medina 45, Brunswick 35

Medina Highland 42, Tallmadge 14

Mentor 56, Strongsville 21

Miamisburg 21, Beavercreek 6

Middletown Fenwick 42, Day. Carroll 20

Milan Edison 41, Huron 20

Milton-Union 49, Carlisle 13

Minford 33, Lucasville Valley 0

Minster 42, New Bremen 2

Mogadore 45, Mantua Crestwood 24

Montpelier 41, W. Unity Hilltop 18

Morrow Little Miami 48, Simon Kenton, Ky. 35

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, N. Baltimore 13

Mt. Gilead 26, Cardington-Lincoln 25

Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, Batavia 0

Mt. Vernon 32, Millersburg W. Holmes 24

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Finneytown 12

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Sebring McKinley 0

N. Lewisburg Triad 58, Spring. NE 19

N. Ridgeville 37, Lakewood 6

Napoleon 28, Bowling Green 7

Navarre Fairless 21, Massillon Tuslaw 20

Nelsonville-York 35, Athens 28

New Albany 35, Groveport-Madison 7

New Concord John Glenn 42, Crooksville 14

New Lexington 26, Philo 8

New Middletown Spring. 38, McDonald 21

New Paris National Trail 56, Bradford 6

Newark 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

Newark Cath. 35, Johnstown Northridge 14

Newark Licking Valley 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Newbury 32, Vienna Mathews 8

Niles McKinley 45, Girard 35

Northwood 61, Oregon Stritch 24

Norton 35, Mogadore Field 14

Oak Harbor 48, Port Clinton 8

Ontario 35, Marion Harding 17

Oregon Clay 43, Fremont Ross 7

Orrville 38, Wooster Triway 20

Orwell Grand Valley 21, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Painesville Harvey 24, Orange 14

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arcadia 14

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Fairview 7

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 63, Parma Normandy 0

Parma Padua 26, Mentor Lake Cath. 22

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Rossford 33

Perry 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Perrysburg 56, Maumee 8

Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City 6

Pickerington N. 21, Gahanna Lincoln 9

Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Plain City Jonathan Alder 24, London 23

Poland Seminary 14, Struthers 12

Portsmouth Sciotoville 12, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 7

Proctorville Fairland 36, Chesapeake 33

Ravenna 34, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Ravenna SE 33, Rootstown 20

Reynoldsburg 55, Lancaster 20

Richfield Revere 23, Bay Village Bay 21

Richmond Hts. 34, Brooklyn 26

Richwood N. Union 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Rockford Parkway 33, St. Henry 6

Rocky River Lutheran W. 23, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

S. Charleston SE 20, Cedarville 6

STVM 27, Youngs. Ursuline 7

Salineville Southern 50, Leetonia 7

Sandusky 49, Sandusky Perkins 14

Sarahsville Shenandoah 14, Caldwell 6

Shadyside 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 24

Shelby 35, Bellville Clear Fork 25

Sherwood Fairview 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Smithville 42, West Salem Northwestern 20

Solon 38, Elyria 15

Southeastern 66, Frankfort Adena 37

Southington Chalker 60, Ashtabula St. John 0

Spencerville 55, Delphos Jefferson 0

Spring. Greenon 38, Jamestown Greeneview 21

Spring. NW 27, St. Paris Graham 12

Spring. Shawnee 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

Spring. Shawnee 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

Springboro 37, Centerville 6

Springfield 21, Trotwood-Madison 20

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 20

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Cin. Country Day 26

St. Marys Memorial 48, Defiance 6

Steubenville 48, Linsly, W.Va. 28

Stow-Munroe Falls 43, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Streetsboro 41, Akr. Springfield 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 33, Grove City Christian 2

Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Sycamore Mohawk 46, Upper Sandusky 7

Sylvania Northview 24, Sylvania Southview 7

Thornville Sheridan 46, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Tiffin Calvert 48, Kansas Lakota 14

Tiffin Columbian 29, Norwalk 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Vandalia Butler 3

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Findlay 21

Tol. St. John’s 46, Lima Sr. 28

Tol. Waite 38, Tol. Rogers 14

Tol. Whitmer 35, Tol. St. Francis 18

Tol. Woodward 28, Tol. Start 14

Tontogany Otsego 36, Genoa Area 0

Troy 35, Piqua 9

Union City Mississinawa Valley 22, Arcanum 12

Uniontown Lake 10, Green 7

Van Wert 45, Celina 14

W. Carrollton 21, Riverside Stebbins 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 14

W. Jefferson 58, Milford Center Fairbanks 32

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 21

W. Liberty-Salem 35, Mechanicsburg 15

Wadsworth 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

Wapakoneta 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Warren Harding 28, Warren Howland 6

Warsaw River View 31, Coshocton 6

Washington C.H. 40, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33

Waterford 26, Belpre 16

Waverly 27, Oak Hill 14

Waynesville 24, Middletown Madison Senior 21

Wellington 43, Oberlin Firelands 14

Westerville Cent. 41, Lewis Center Olentangy 7

Wheelersburg 41, Portsmouth W. 7

Whitehall-Yearling 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 30

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 7

Wickliffe 36, Middlefield Cardinal 3

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Willoughby S. 27, Painesville Riverside 21

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 22, McDermott Scioto NW 16

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Richmond Edison 6

Wooster 37, Ashland 16

Worthington Christian 53, Cols. KIPP 14

Youngs. Chaney High School 27, Youngs. East 0, 2OT

Zanesville 52, Marietta 28

Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Tol. Christian 24

Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, Morral Ridgedale 0

