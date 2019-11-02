Chen wins Internationaux de France on tough day for Uno

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Nathan Chen has secured qualification for the figure skating Grand Prix finals with victory at the Internationaux de France.

The world champion made errors landing three of his four quadruple jumps in Saturday’s free skate but still had a total of 297.16 points. That was more than enough for the American to claim his eighth consecutive win in Grand Prix events.

Russian Alexander Samarin took second, a full 32 points behind Chen on 265.10, and France’s Kevin Aymoz claimed his first Grand Prix medal with bronze on 254.64.

Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno finished eighth after falling five times in his two skates. It was his worst placing in senior international competition.

The Japanese skater was thoroughly out of sorts Saturday, landing just two of his seven jumps and combinations cleanly.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports