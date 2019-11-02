SUNDAY 11/3:

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 48

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 30

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 55

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will build into SE Ohio today. Skies will be partly cloudy during the morning and will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs on Sunday will in the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will return to start the next work week. Temperatures will be warmer Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few spotty shower chances arrive on Tuesday. Another system will look to arrive late next week, bringing rain showers for Thursday. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 40s for the end of next week.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour as we “Fall Back” to Standard Time at 2 AM Sunday!

Have a Great Sunday!

