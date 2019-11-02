Christ’s Table, North Terrace Church Come Together for Donation Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With temperatures cooling, you may want to grab a jacket or have a warm bowl of food – but for some – that’s not an option.

Christ’s Table and North Terrace Church of Christ came together today for the Share the Warmth Drive.

Executive Director for Christ’s Table Keely Warden says it made sense for the two to partner up for one drive.

“Warmth comes from internally also. It’s great to be able to put clothes on the outside and keep yourself warm but if you’re not nutritious inside — through christ and through food — you’re just an empty soul so that’s how everyone’s come together to feed the body with good nutrition, with community partners and then put that extra warm coat on the outside. “

Lead Minister for the North Terrace Church of Christ says those donating could drive up to the church parking lot and drop off their items.

Well North Terrace loves to help out wherever we can. We love to be not just a church that people come on sundays — but serves the whole community throughout the week. This was a chance for us just to use space to help.”

Warden says this is the first year the drive includes food donations.

“It’s a partnership with Stratus Health Management and they have done this for many years for Eastside Community Ministry and they have gathered warm clothes, coats and such, on the first Saturday of November so this year they wanted to add Christ’s Table and do a food drive also.”

Donations can always be taken inside the Eastside Community Ministry building on Stillwell Street Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.