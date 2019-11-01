Trump to host World Champion Nationals to the White House

Sports
Associated Press2

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host the World Champion Washington Nationals baseball team on Monday at the White House.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series.

White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted Friday that the president would welcome the championship team to the White House, which is just miles from the Nationals’ stadium.

Trump attended one of the Nationals’ home games during the series, but was greeted with boos from the crowd.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press
Associated Press

Related Posts

Conor McGregor fined in Ireland for assault

Associated Press

Pitt hoping to stay close in ACC Coastal by beating Ga Tech

Associated Press

No. 11 Auburn hopes to bounce back against Ole Miss

Associated Press