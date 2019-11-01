Pet of the Week: Ellie, the Chocolate Lab Mix

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Tonight we want to introduce you to Ellie, the WHIZ / Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week.

“She is 11 years old, a little under, but getting closer to that. She is fully sponsored, a chocolate lab mix, so she’s got the personality of a lab here, she just wants to be loved and cuddled. She will do best as the only dog in the home and without any other pets,” says Breanna Bice, Volunteer Coordinator at the Animal Shelter Society.

Bice says Ellie would do well in a calm & relaxed home.

“She’s a great companion. As a chocolate lab, most labs are loving and caring like this. They make great companions for anyone at any age. She would do really good with an older couple or even a young couple who just wants something to love on and and just have as like a house pet.”

