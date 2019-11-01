MVL Game of the Week: Philo vs. New Lexingon

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – We wrap up the regular season on the MVL Game of the Week with a matchup between Philo and New Lexington Friday night.

Playoff spots are still on the line. And Philo is in a must win situation if they want to make it to week 11. Coming into Friday’s matchup the Electrics are in 11th place in Division IV, Region 15. They’ll need to win, and they also need Cambridge and Marion-Franklin to lose.

The 6-3 Electrics are trying to get into the playoffs for a third year in a row, something they’ve never done in school history.

New Lexington is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. However, they have a chance to end the season with a win in front of the home fans and finish the season with a .500 record for the first time since 2014.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s game, then you can listen to live play-by-play on WHIZ 92.7. David Kinder and Greg Mitts will have the call from Jim Rockwell Stadium at 7 p.m.

Other week 10 area matchups:

(6-3) Tri-Valley vs. (4-5) Maysville

(7-2) John Glenn vs. (3-5) Crooksville

(7-2) Sheridan vs. (1-8) Morgan

(3-5) Ridgedale vs. (1-8) West Muskingum

(6-3) Zanesville vs. (4-5) Marietta

(4-3) Rosecrans vs. (6-2) Toledo Christian

(5-4) Newcomerstown vs. (9-0) Ridgewood

(1-8) Coshocton vs. (4-5) River View

(6-3) Cambridge vs. (4-5) Meadowbrook

(9-0) Licking Valley vs. (1-8) Licking Heights

(8-1) Granville vs. (3-6) Watkins Memorial