Model Railroad Club to Host Weekend Open House

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Those interested in model railroads will have a unique opportunity this weekend in downtown Zanesville. Rick Gooden, with the Zanes Trace National Railroad Club, says the group is hosting an open house event this Saturday and Sunday.

“Open house will be Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4. The public is welcome, we hope a lot of people come up. We do have people who come up every year; and there will be trains running. We have two junior members so we have some kids; we hope some kids get interested in it. Hopefully everybody comes up and has a good time watching them run.”

Creating model railroad scenes is a process that can take years of work—which is why it is important for the club to gain a younger following.

“A lot of the model railroaders are getting older. It’s hard to get the young kids into it. This railroad here is computerized and you can run it with your cell phone; which has really helped a little bit. It’s just hard to get—to compete against games. The scenery—that takes years. We have done a lot in the last six years; I mean a lot compared to a lot of clubs that would be starting from scratch.”

Admission to the weekend open house is free, but donations will be accepted. The model railroad is located at 24 South 6th Street in Zanesville.